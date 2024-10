A discussion on the extraordinary life and legacy of Ratan Tata, one of India’s most influential business icons. We’ll explore his significant contributions to the Tata Group, his passion projects, and his lasting impact on industries from aviation to steel. Our expert panel will also cover Ratan Tata’s philanthropic ventures and his influence on arts and culture. We address the big question: What’s next for Ratan Tata and the Tata Group?

