Ratan Tata invests in Mailit

Mailit, a mail room management and logistics company, said it had received an unspecified amount as investment from Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Sons.

The firm offers courier, cargo, 3PL, mail room management digital solutions and postal services to leading corporates and several companies in the Tata group.

It said it would focus on consolidating the entire value chain thereby reducing the overall logistics and distribution costs. In doing this, it would bring disruptive changes to the logistics landscape, it said.

The company plans to start 500 mail rooms across India, in addition to establishing fully mechanised warehouse and distribution centres in the next five years.

“Mr. Tata believes the Mailit platform will bring in cost optimisation, build operational efficiencies in the supply chain and create employment opportunities across India,” the firm said.

Mahesh Shirodkar, founder & CMD, Mailit, said “The investment opens up a wider growth prospect for us and we intend to scale up operations across geographies.”