Ratan Tata adhered with all rules and regulations, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Ratan Tata ensured that the Tata Group remained at the top while following all rules and regulations.

“He was respected globally. He took the reigns of the group at a time when the Tata group needed several changes and he patiently transformed all the businesses of his group and working practices.

He led his industrial group to a prominent position in the country as well as globally while adhering to integrity and following all rules and regulations. He contributed to the welfare of society through his Trust,” Mr. Shah said, addressing the 119th annual session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Shah also paid tributes to the late industrialist in Mumbai on Thursday, and laid a wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, the Minister said he was deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Ratan Tata. “He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers,” Mr. Shah said.