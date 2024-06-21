Rao stresses on compliance in NBFC sector

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director R. Lakshmi Kanth Rao on Friday stressed the importance of compliance and customer protection in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector.

“NBFCs are a critical part of the financial system, contributing to diversification and innovation. However, their growing size necessitates a shift from pure activity-based regulation to a framework that considers both activity and scale to effectively manage risk,” he said while addressing at the Assocham 10th National Summit on NBFCs & Infrastructure Financing held in Mumbai.

“There could be lesser importance given to compliance due to lighter regulations in the past. However, with increased scale, NBFCs are required to meet stricter compliance requirements. They need to diagnose their compliance systems and adhere to the guidelines issued by RBI,” he added.

“The risks associated with infrastructure financing are well-known. For it to thrive, collaboration among all stakeholders, including banks, NBFCs, and the government, is essential,” he said, emphasising the significance of collaboration between the RBI and NBFCs.

Stating that the RBI has called for applications for Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for NBFCs, he said this was a developmental aspect where NBFCs can play a strong role in regulating themselves. “The sector itself needs to have strong regulatory standards to ensure there are no regulatory gaps.” he added.

Calling for collaboration and innovation among traditional banks, NBFCs, and the capital markets to strengthen infrastructure financing in India, SBI Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari in his address said, “It is indeed India’s time. But as we all know, India is getting built every single day, and may be for the next several years India will continue to be built. So therefore, if that be the case, then infrastructure finance is a very, very key piece of this whole story.”

“There’s a long way to go for NBFCs in infrastructure financing. While regulations have rightly evolved and tightened recently due to past incidents, NBFCs have the potential to significantly contribute to this sector,” he added,