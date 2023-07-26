ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Madras Q1 net slides 85% on decline in sales

July 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh

Rane (Madras) Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the June quarter plunged by 85% to ₹3 crore following a decline in sales to Indian original equipment customers and a one-time exceptional item.

The results also included a provision of ₹18.75 crore towards warranty-related costs. Total revenue grew by 6% to ₹532 crore, the manufacturer of steering and suspension systems said in a regulatory filing.

RML attributed the drop in sales to decline in farm tractors segment and de-growth in M&HCV.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Export sales grew by 33%. There was a strong off-take for steering and light metal casting products. Sales to Indian aftermarket customers declined by 17%.

RML sustained sales momentum albeit decline in volume in the farm tractor segment. The demand from international customers remained robust, said group chairman L. Ganesh.

On Wednesday, the board decided to divest/dispose of its wholly owned subsidiary in the U.S., Rane Light Metal Casting Inc. owing to changes in market conditions and re-prioritising investments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US