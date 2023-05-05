ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Madras posts standalone loss of ₹196 cr. in Q4

May 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The manufacturer of steering and suspension systems had reported a profit of ₹17 crore in the year-earlier period

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh

Rane Madras Ltd. (RML) has posted a standalone net loss of ₹196 crore for the quarter ended March from the year-earlier period on account of impairment of ₹223 crore.

The manufacturer of steering and suspension systems had reported a profit of ₹17 crore in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to ₹561 crore, while cost of materials consumed soared by 20% to ₹348 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales to Indian original equipment customers grew 18% supported by strong demand across vehicle segments, while export sales grew 45% driven by strong off-take for steering products. Sales to Indian aftermarket customers increased by 11%.

“RML posted strong revenue growth supported by robust demand environment in India and strong off-take from international customers. Though we see slowdown in major global economies, the growth momentum across vehicle segments in India continues to remain strong,” said L. Ganesh, group chairman.

“The turnaround planned in the U.S. subsidiary had a setback due to poor offtake in the new business developed and even existing business. The board is closely monitoring the situation and will review the best decision regarding the future of this business considering the long term interests of the Company,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US