Rane Madras floats wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico

September 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

RACM will establish a greenfield facility to manufacture steering and linkage auto components catering to customers in Mexico and North American Region

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Madras Ltd., (RML) on Thursday approved the setting up of a wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico called Rane Automotive Components Mexico S de R.L. de C.V. (RACM) with a fixed capital of 10,000 Mexican Pesos.

RACM will establish a greenfield facility to manufacture steering and linkage auto components catering to customers in Mexico and North American Region, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Recently, RML sold its loss making wholly-owned step down U.S. arm Rane Light Metal Casting Inc. to Kentucky Industrial Holdings, Inc., for $4.90 million.

For the June quarter, RML standalone net profit dipped by 85% ₹3 crore as it included exceptional expenses of ₹18.75 crore towards provision for one-time warranty-related costs and VRS. Total revenue increased by 6% to ₹532 crore.

RML said that sales to Indian original equipment customers dropped 1% due to decline in farm tractors segment and served segment de-growth in M&HCV.

Sales to international customers grew 33% driven by strong off-take for steering and light metal casting products. Sales to Indian Aftermarket customers declined by 17%.

