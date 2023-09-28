Rane Madras floats wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico

September 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rane Madras Ltd., (RML) on Thursday approved the setting up of a wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico called Rane Automotive Components Mexico S de R.L. de C.V. (RACM) with a fixed capital of 10,000 Mexican Pesos.

RACM will establish a greenfield facility to manufacture steering and linkage auto components catering to customers in Mexico and North American Region, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Recently, RML sold its loss making wholly-owned step down U.S. arm Rane Light Metal Casting Inc. to Kentucky Industrial Holdings, Inc., for $4.90 million.

For the June quarter, RML standalone net profit dipped by 85% ₹3 crore as it included exceptional expenses of ₹18.75 crore towards provision for one-time warranty-related costs and VRS. Total revenue increased by 6% to ₹532 crore.

RML said that sales to Indian original equipment customers dropped 1% due to decline in farm tractors segment and served segment de-growth in M&HCV.

Sales to international customers grew 33% driven by strong off-take for steering and light metal casting products. Sales to Indian Aftermarket customers declined by 17%.