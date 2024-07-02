ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Holdings to buy remaining 51% stake from JV partner

Published - July 02, 2024 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Holdings Ltd. (RHL) said it had decided to buy out the remaining 51% stake from its joint venture partner NSK Ltd. in Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt. Ltd. for a total cash consideration of ₹45 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-acquisition, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of RHL and will be named as Rane Steering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (RSSL), subject to necessary approvals, the Rane group firm said in a statement.

RSSL will continue the existing technology licence and supply agreements with NSK Steering & Control, Inc. The transaction is expected to be completed by September.

“This acquisition further expands our group’s expertise in the steering systems,” said Rane Group Chairman Harish Lakshman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US