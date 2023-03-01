ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Holdings’ stake in Rane Engine Valve goes up

March 01, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Holdings Ltd.’s (RHL) shareholding in subsidiary Rane Engine Valve Ltd. (REVL) has increased 2.19% to 57.28% due to partial conversion of 5.15 lakh warrants into equity shares for about ₹10 crore.

RHL was issued 3,43,642 lakh shares at a price of ₹291 per share. The balance 1.72 lakh warrants are due for conversion by September 8, the company said in a regulatory filing.

REVL would use the proceeds to meet its capital expenditure programmes for upgradation and modernisation of plant and machinery, reduction in direct expenses and repayment of loans.

