Business

Rane Holdings Q1 dips marginally on higher commodity prices

The group companies benefited from the favourable demand environment across the market segments. Higher volumes and improved operational performance helped drive profitability,” says L. Ganesh. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 04, 2022 19:15 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 19:15 IST

Rane Holdings Ltd. reported consolidated net profit for the first quarter dipped marginally to ₹20.60 crore from ₹20.74 crore following an increase in commodity prices.

Revenue from operations rose 57% to ₹817 crore, while total expenditure by 47% to ₹806 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As per group aggregate performance, total revenue improved by 48% to ₹1,624 crore and profit before tax grew to ₹50 crore from ₹27 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Revenue from Indian OE customers grew 53% supported by strong growth across vehicle segments.

Revenues from International customers increased 27% driven by higher offtake for steering and valve train products and revenue from Indian aftermarket segment grew 94% supported by higher volumes and improved operational performance.

“The group companies benefited from the favourable demand environment across the market segments. Higher volumes and improved operational performance helped drive profitability,” said L. Ganesh, CMD.

During the quarter, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture/associate entity incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named ZF Rane Occupant Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. It is yet to commence operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...