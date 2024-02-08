Rane Holdings posts consolidated loss of ₹48 cr. in Q3

February 08, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rane Holdings Ltd. (RHL) reported consolidated Q3 net loss of ₹48 crore against a loss of ₹51 crore in the year earlier period.

Total revenue decreased by 7% to ₹841 crore, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from Indian original equipment customers grew by 12% supported by strong growth across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles segments.

Revenue from international customers declined by 10% due to divestment of light metal casting (LMCA) business. Organic growth was 4%. Revenue from aftermarket segment grew 1%.

“Despite sluggish demand on certain segments and increased risks globally, we remain cautiously optimistic and prioritise on cost savings initiatives,” said Group Chairman L. Ganesh.

