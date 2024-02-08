ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Holdings posts consolidated loss of ₹48 cr. in Q3

February 08, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh says that despite sluggish demand on certain segments and increased risks globally, they remain cautiously optimistic and prioritise on cost savings initiatives.

Rane Holdings Ltd. (RHL) reported consolidated Q3 net loss of ₹48 crore against a loss of ₹51 crore in the year earlier period.

Total revenue decreased by 7% to ₹841 crore, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from Indian original equipment customers grew by 12% supported by strong growth across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles segments.

Revenue from international customers declined by 10% due to divestment of light metal casting (LMCA) business. Organic growth was 4%. Revenue from aftermarket segment grew 1%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite sluggish demand on certain segments and increased risks globally, we remain cautiously optimistic and prioritise on cost savings initiatives,” said Group Chairman L. Ganesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US