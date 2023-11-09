HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rane Holdings consolidated Q2 net more than doubles to ₹51 cr.

November 09, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
L. Ganesh 

L. Ganesh 

Rane Holdings Ltd., (RHL) consolidated net profit for the September quarter more than doubled to ₹51 crore from the year-earlier period due to strong growth across vehicle segments.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹928 crore from ₹879 crore, the auto components maker said in a statement.

Revenue from Indian original equipment customers grew 16% supported by strong growth across vehicle segments, from international customers by 20% driven by higher offtake across steering, valve train, light metal casting and occupant safety products, and the Indian aftermarket segment by 5%.

Consequent to divestment of Light Metal Castings Inc., the group recorded a loss on sale for ₹86 crore and also created a Deferred Tax Asset of ₹113 crore.

“The group companies are working on several operational improvement initiatives to enhance efficiencies. Though we remain positive about the demand environment, given the dynamic macro and geopolitical situation we are working closely with our customers and focusing on operational improvements,” said Chairman and Managing Director L. Ganesh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.