GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rane Holdings consol Q2 net up threefold to ₹185 cr.

Published - November 05, 2024 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Holdings Ltd., (RHL) consolidated net profit for the September quarter more than threefold to ₹185 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations contracted to ₹917 crore from ₹928 crore, the auto components maker said in a statement.

While revenue from Indian aftermarket segment increased by 5%, it declined by 3% in the case of Indian original equipment customers and due to lower offtake from farm tractors and commercial vehicle customers.

Revenues from international customers decreased 10% predominantly on account of divestment of LMCA business. On an organic basis it declined by 2%.

Exceptional items mainly represent amount received by Rane Steering Systems towards settlement of various claims as well as gain arising from the remeasurement of the existing stake of RSSL at fair value.

Published - November 05, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.