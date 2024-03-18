ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh retires, Harish to succeed

March 18, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh says that in the last 18 years the group companies have made significant progress in expanding the customer base, enhancing the global presence, driving the operational efficiencies and strengthening the leadership position in the industry.

Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh has decided to retire from the operating entities with effect from March 31. He will serve as a non-executive director on these entities and continue as CMD of Rane Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Ganesh will be succeeded by Harish Lakshman, who will take over the reins on April 1, the auto components manufacturer said in a statement.

“It was a privilege to serve as Chairman of Rane Group for the past 18 years. I am proud of the significant progress we have made together in expanding the customer base, enhancing the global presence, driving the operational efficiencies and strengthening the leadership position in the industry,” Mr. Ganesh said.

During his tenure, the group had grown from ₹1,050 crore to about ₹7,200 crore and the export sales doubled to 24%, the company said.

