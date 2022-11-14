Rane Group chairman L. Ganesh conferred with Deming award

November 14, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rane Group chairman L. Ganesh was conferred with the prestigious Deming award for outstanding contribution in dissemination and promotion (overseas) of total quality management (TQM).

He is the third Indian and fifth globally to be bestowed with this prestigious award for his contributions, said a statement from the Rane Group.

The Deming Distinguished Service Award is an award given to individuals who had made outstanding contribution in the dissemination and promotion of TQM (whose primary activities are outside Japan). The winner receives the Deming medal with a Certificate of Merit from the Deming Prize Committee.

The Rane Group embarked on the TQM journey in the year 2000 under the leadership of the then chairman L. Lakshman. Commencing from 2003, five of Rane firms won the Deming Prize and three others bagged Deming Grand Prize.

“It has been a phenomenal journey and I consider myself fortunate to have been part of the same. The benefits to the Rane companies have been significant. We have also tried to disseminate TQM practices to our suppliers and shared this knowledge through many forums and to other corporates in India,” said Mr. Ganesh.