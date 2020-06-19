Rane Engine Valve’s annual loss widens

Chennai

19 June 2020 22:18 IST

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. (REVL), a manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets, posted a standalone net loss of ₹16.3 crore for the year ended March 2020, against a loss of ₹13.6 crore, following a dip in sales across major segments.

Total net revenue slid to ₹358.1 crore, from ₹424.9 crore a year earlier.

“FY20 was a challenging year given the volume drop across market segments. Operational improvements helped to partially mitigate the impact of lower volumes. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected business and disrupted the turnaround efforts. REVL is working on cost-saving initiatives... , including a management salary reduction of 10% to 35% from junior to senior level employees respectively to reduce the impact. These efforts and a healthy order book position will help the turnaround plan once the market recovers,” said L. Ganesh, chairman, Rane Group.

