Rane Engine Valve turns in profit of ₹1.5 cr. in Q2

October 31, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
L. Ganesh

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. (REVL) has posted standalone net profit of ₹1.5 crore for the September quarter against a loss of ₹4 lakh due to favourable demand from domestic and export customers.

Income from operations grew 16% to ₹143 crore, the leading manufacturer of engine valves said in a statement.

Sales to India original equipment customers rose 13% supported by strong off-take across served customers. Export sales rose 25%. Demand from international customers remained strong. Sales to Indian aftermarket customers grew by 14%.

“REVL continues to work on the cost savings initiatives to sustain and improve the financial performance,” said Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh.

“Though we remain positive about the demand environment, given the dynamic macro and geopolitical situation, we are working closely with our customers and focusing on operational improvements,” he said.

