Business

Rane Engine Valve back in black with ₹14-cr. net

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. has posted a net profit of ₹14 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, against a net loss of ₹5 crore in the year-earlier period on account of higher sales. Total revenue stood at ₹93 crore (₹83 crore). The financial performance also included an exceptional item of ₹23.49 crore (income from profit on sale of land and VRS related expenditure), the company said in a regulatory filing.

“There was a strong recovery in demand in Q3,” said chairman L. Ganesh. “The plants improved output despite challenges in manpower and raw material availability. The operational performance continued to improve,” he said.

“Better fixed cost control helped to improve margins. The demand environment remains robust barring volatility in customer schedules as they experience supply constraints on certain components,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 11:55:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rane-engine-valve-back-in-black-with-14-cr-net/article33699043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY