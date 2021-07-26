Rane Brake Lining turns ₹1.73-cr. profit

CHENNAI

26 July 2021

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. has reported a standalone net profit of ₹1.73 crore for Q1 FY22 against a loss of ₹6.89 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹94 crore, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

“Q1FY22 was an eventful quarter with the country weathering the second wave of coronavirus,” said L. Ganesh, chairman, Rane Group. “Plants operated during the quarter albeit at lower utilisation levels.

“Demand environment in India looks encouraging for the upcoming quarter. However, commodity price increase remains a concern,” he added.

