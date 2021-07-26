Business

Rane Brake Lining turns ₹1.73-cr. profit

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. has reported a standalone net profit of ₹1.73 crore for Q1 FY22 against a loss of ₹6.89 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹94 crore, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

“Q1FY22 was an eventful quarter with the country weathering the second wave of coronavirus,” said L. Ganesh, chairman, Rane Group. “Plants operated during the quarter albeit at lower utilisation levels.

“Demand environment in India looks encouraging for the upcoming quarter. However, commodity price increase remains a concern,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 11:19:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rane-brake-lining-turns-173-cr-profit/article35549763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY