ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Brake Lining Q3 standalone net rises 10% to ₹10 cr.

January 30, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is continuing to work on improving profitability through cost savings programme, says Group Chairman L. Ganesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 10% from the year-earlier period to ₹10 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹164 crore from ₹153 crore, while the costs of material remained flat at ₹87 crore, the leading manufacturer of brake linings and disc pads said in a statement.

Sales to OE customer grew 8% supported by strong demand from utility vehicles and two-wheeler segments and sales to aftermarket customers grew 3%.

“RBL continued the growth trajectory supported by favourable demand from the served segments. The demand continues to remain robust in India except aftermarket though there are increased risk factors globally. RBL is continuing to work on improving the profitability through cost savings programme,” said Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US