GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rane Brake Lining Q3 standalone net rises 10% to ₹10 cr.

January 30, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is continuing to work on improving profitability through cost savings programme, says Group Chairman L. Ganesh.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. is continuing to work on improving profitability through cost savings programme, says Group Chairman L. Ganesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 10% from the year-earlier period to ₹10 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹164 crore from ₹153 crore, while the costs of material remained flat at ₹87 crore, the leading manufacturer of brake linings and disc pads said in a statement.

Sales to OE customer grew 8% supported by strong demand from utility vehicles and two-wheeler segments and sales to aftermarket customers grew 3%.

“RBL continued the growth trajectory supported by favourable demand from the served segments. The demand continues to remain robust in India except aftermarket though there are increased risk factors globally. RBL is continuing to work on improving the profitability through cost savings programme,” said Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.