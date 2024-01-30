Rane Brake Lining Q3 standalone net rises 10% to ₹10 cr.

January 30, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 10% from the year-earlier period to ₹10 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹164 crore from ₹153 crore, while the costs of material remained flat at ₹87 crore, the leading manufacturer of brake linings and disc pads said in a statement.

Sales to OE customer grew 8% supported by strong demand from utility vehicles and two-wheeler segments and sales to aftermarket customers grew 3%.

“RBL continued the growth trajectory supported by favourable demand from the served segments. The demand continues to remain robust in India except aftermarket though there are increased risk factors globally. RBL is continuing to work on improving the profitability through cost savings programme,” said Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh.