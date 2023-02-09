ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Brake Lining Q3 net rises 33% to ₹9 cr. on strong sales

February 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

revenue from operations rose to ₹153 crore from ₹134 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December rose by 33% to ₹9 crore, due to strong sales.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations rose to ₹153 crore from ₹134 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at ₹87 crore against ₹68 crore, the leading manufacturer of brake lining said in a regulatory filing.

Sales to original equipment customer grew 18% supported by strong demand from passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments and sales to aftermarket customers grew 10%.

“Sustained higher material cost remains a challenge. Management is executing various operational improvement initiatives to mitigate the impact,” said L. Ganesh, Rane Group chairman.

