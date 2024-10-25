ADVERTISEMENT

Rane Brake Lining Q2 standalone net up 15% to ₹11 cr.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported standalone net profit for the September quarter increased by 15% over the year ago period to ₹11 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Income from operations increased by 10% to ₹174 crore, said the leading manufacturer of brake linings and disc pads said in a statement.

Sales to original equipment customer grew 7%. There was a strong growth driven by demand from passenger vehicle and rail segments. Sales to Aftermarket customers grew 11%.

Export sales grew 35%. There were strong orders from U.S. and other served regions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US