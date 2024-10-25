GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rane Brake Lining Q2 standalone net up 15% to ₹11 cr.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported standalone net profit for the September quarter increased by 15% over the year ago period to ₹11 crore.

Income from operations increased by 10% to ₹174 crore, said the leading manufacturer of brake linings and disc pads said in a statement.

Sales to original equipment customer grew 7%. There was a strong growth driven by demand from passenger vehicle and rail segments. Sales to Aftermarket customers grew 11%.

Export sales grew 35%. There were strong orders from U.S. and other served regions.

