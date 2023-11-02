HamberMenu
Rane Brake Lining Q2 standalone net rises 48% on strong sales

November 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Brake Lining Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 48% to ₹9.6 crore from the year earlier period, driven by strong sales.

Revenue from operations grew 9% to ₹158 crore, the leading manufacturer of Brake Linings said in a statement.

Sales to original equipment customers grew 13%. This was driven by strong sales to the two-wheeler segment. Sales to aftermarket customers grew 4%.

“RBL capitalised on the favourable demand environment to drive topline growth. Demand across vehicle segments remained strong. Though we remain positive about the demand environment, given the dynamic macro and geopolitical situation we are working closely with our customers and focusing on operational improvements,” said Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh.

