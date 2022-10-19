Rane Brake Lining Q2 net rises 20% on strong demand

October 19, 2022

The company said sales to original equipment customers grew by 25% and sales to aftermarket customers by 1%

Rane Brake Lining Ltd., has posted an almost 20% increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter to ₹6.5 crore from the year-earlier period due on strong demand across vehicle segments. Income from operations grew by 15% to ₹141 crore, the maker of brake linings and disc pads said in a regulatory filing. The company said sales to original equipment customers grew by 25% and sales to aftermarket customers by 1%. “Material-price inflation remained a challenge for RBL in the quarter,” Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh said. “[The] management is working to mitigate the higher material prices through various cost-reduction measures and partial recovery from customers.”



