Rane Brake Lining Q1 standalone net surges 71% to ₹9 cr.

Published - July 22, 2024 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. (RBL) reported a 71% increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June from the year-earlier period to ₹9 crore due to strong growth driven by demand from the two-wheeler and passenger vehicles segments.

Revenue from operations rose 5% to ₹160 crore, the leading manufacturer of brake linings, disc pads and clutch facings said in a statement.

Sales to original equipment customer grew 8%. Sales to aftermarket customers declined 4%. Liquidity issues in the market coupled with high inventory with distributors led to lower sales. Export sales grew 29%.

