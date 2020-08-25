Business25 August 2020 22:12 IST
Comments
Ramco Systems wins Malaysia group order
Updated: 25 August 2020 22:12 IST
Ramco Systems has signed a multi-million dollar agreement with a Malaysia-based utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses for delivering group-wide digital transformation spanning across its ports and logistics operations. With this win, Ramco’s enterprise platform will support more than 50% of all port operations in Malaysia, it said in a filing.
With strong presence in ports and logistics segment, this win, further positions Ramco as the preferred enterprise digital transformation platform of choice for large enterprises looking at emerging more agile and stronger post the pandemic, it added.
More In Business
Read more...