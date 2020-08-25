Business

Ramco Systems wins Malaysia group order

Ramco Systems has signed a multi-million dollar agreement with a Malaysia-based utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses for delivering group-wide digital transformation spanning across its ports and logistics operations. With this win, Ramco’s enterprise platform will support more than 50% of all port operations in Malaysia, it said in a filing.

With strong presence in ports and logistics segment, this win, further positions Ramco as the preferred enterprise digital transformation platform of choice for large enterprises looking at emerging more agile and stronger post the pandemic, it added.

