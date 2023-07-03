ADVERTISEMENT

Ramco Systems names Sundar Subramanian as CEO

July 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

In his new role, Mr. Subramanian would further build upon Ramco’s portfolio of enterprise offerings with renewed focus on execution and growth, the global enterprise software company said in a statement.

The Hindu Bureau

Sundar Subramanian has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Ramco Systems.

Ramco Systems has named Sundar Subramanian as Chief Executive Officer.

“The appointment of Sundar Subramanian as the CEO will bolster our leadership team, bringing in operational excellence, effective decision-making and create an environment for collaboration and growth,” said chairman P.R. Venketrama Raja.

