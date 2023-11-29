ADVERTISEMENT

Ramco Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Korea

November 29, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Ramco Systems Ltd. said it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Korea on November 13 at an investment of 20 crore won to carry out business operations.

The new firm – Ramco Systems Korea Co. Ltd. — obtained business registration on November 28 and is yet to commence operations, the global enterprise software company said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is made under the Automatic Route of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Regulations framed thereunder and subject to necessary regulatory approvals in respective overseas jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, RSL announced that it had partnered with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP to redefine the landscape of payroll transformation through innovation and expertise.

