Business

Ramco Systems back in black

more-in

Enterprise software player Ramco Systems posted a standalone net profit of ₹5.93 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 against a loss of ₹2.90 crore a year earlier. The firm posted total revenue of ₹149 crore, against ₹146 crore. Share of revenue from markets outside India stood at 80%. The firm had a quarterly order book position of $29.8 million, a growth of 15% over the second quarter, the company said in a filing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
IT Enabled Services
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 10:19:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ramco-systems-back-in-black/article30677457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY