Ramco Systems back in black

Enterprise software player Ramco Systems posted a standalone net profit of ₹5.93 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 against a loss of ₹2.90 crore a year earlier. The firm posted total revenue of ₹149 crore, against ₹146 crore. Share of revenue from markets outside India stood at 80%. The firm had a quarterly order book position of $29.8 million, a growth of 15% over the second quarter, the company said in a filing.