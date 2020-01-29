Ramco Industries Q3 profit slides 21%

Ramco Industries Ltd. has posted a 21% contraction in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 to ₹8.48 crore. The company registered a total income of ₹171.46 crore against ₹189.51 crore in the year-earlier period.
During the period under review, the company reported an exceptional gain of ₹1.02 crore from the profit on sale of building against a profit on sale of land of ₹1.35 lakh and profit on sale of shares of ₹2.69 crore for the second quarter.
