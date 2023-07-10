Ramco Cements signs pact to buy Prism’s lime-stone bearing lands in AP

July 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ramco Cements Ltd. (RCL) said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Prism Johnson Ltd. for acquisition of 1,420.72 acres of the latter’s limestone bearing lands located in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh for an undisclosed sum.

In addition, Prism’s board had also approved transferring of the mining lease granted by the Andhra Pradesh Government to RCL. The mining lease extends to more than 663.46 hectares.

The transaction is expected to be completed by July 31, Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prism said that it had proposed to set-up a greenfield cement manufacturing plant in AP. However, the present priorities did not warrant an investment in setting up of the plant and hence the company said it opted for monetisation of the asset.

RCL said it was making continuous efforts to accumulate limestone reserves for its cement manufacturing operations. In this connection, it had identified limestone bearing lands belonging to Prism in Andhra Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.