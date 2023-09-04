Ramco Cement’s share of green power set to reach 45%

September 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ramco Cements Ltd. (RCL) said the share of green power in its total energy consumption is expected to reach 45%, from 29% currently.

Our entire green power capacity of 85 MW, including the capacity available in the subsidiary company, would be used for captive purpose, the cement major said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, RCL’s total wind power capacity including that of its subsidiary stands at 166 MW. At an average plant load factor of 25%, the generation of wind power for captive use is expected to be 42 MW, said the company.

In the last week of August, RCL commissioned the balance capacity of 3 MW of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) out of 12 MW capacity in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total operating capacity of WHRS has gone up to 43 MW.

