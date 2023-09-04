ADVERTISEMENT

Ramco Cement’s share of green power set to reach 45%

September 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

For the Archives : Ramco Cement's Alathiyur unit. Photo : Bijoy Ghosh | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The Ramco Cements Ltd. (RCL) said the share of green power in its total energy consumption is expected to reach 45%, from 29% currently.

Our entire green power capacity of 85 MW, including the capacity available in the subsidiary company, would be used for captive purpose, the cement major said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, RCL’s total wind power capacity including that of its subsidiary stands at 166 MW.  At an average plant load factor of 25%, the generation of wind power for captive use is expected to be 42 MW, said the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last week of August, RCL commissioned the balance capacity of 3 MW of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) out of 12 MW capacity in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total operating capacity of WHRS has gone up to 43 MW.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US