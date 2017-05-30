Ramco Cements Q4 net dips 26%

The Ramco Cements Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the fourth quarter contracted by 26% to ₹134 crore from ₹182 crore in the year-earlier period.
During the period under review, the company sold 23 lakh tonnes of cement against 21 lakh tonnes marking an increase of 10%. Ramco’s revenue showed a marginal increase to ₹1,196 crore (₹1,156 crore).
For the financial year 2017, Ramco’s revenue increased from ₹4,219 crore to ₹4,607 crore. Net profit increased from ₹542 crore to ₹649 crore. The company continued to focus on cost reduction measures and reduced operating cost, according to a company statement.
The board has declared a dividend of ₹3 per share for 2016-17.
