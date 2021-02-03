Ramco Cements Q3 net profit jumps to ₹201 cr.

The Ramco Cements Ltd.’s third quarter standalone net profit more than doubled to ₹201 crore due to cost-control measures and premiumisation of products.
Revenue from operations grew by 4% to ₹1,324 crore, the company said in a filing. Cement sales dipped by 8% to 2.61 MT due to extended monsoon in southern markets, and registered good growth in eastern markets. Cement prices were constantly under pressure across all its markets during the current quarter, the company officials said.
"We are confident of increasing the capacity to 20MTPA by the first quarter of FY22. We intend to maintain this level of performance in the coming quarters as well. The cost of finance has also been brought down significantly," they added.
The company expects to commission the clinkering unit of 1.5 MTPA along with 9 MW waste heat recovery system (WHRS) in Jayanthipuram and 2.25 MTPA clinkering unit in Kurnool during Q1 of FY22. The 1-MTPA cement grinding facility, 12 MW of WHRS and 18MW of thermal power plant in Kurnool are expected to be commissioned by FY22.
Up to December, the company incurred a capex of ₹1,166 crore and the balance sum to be incurred for its ongoing capacity expansion is ₹537 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath