Ramco Cements Q1 netprofit declines 43%

The Ramco Cements Ltd. standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June dropped 43% to ₹110 crore on lower sales. Total income declined to ₹1,052 crore (₹1,392 crore). Cement sales fell 28% to 1.94 million tonnes due to Covid-led lockdown.
Cost of raw materials consumed include consumption of purchased clinker being one-off item. Power and fuel cost has reduced due to benign prices of fuels. The lower sales volume resulted in under-absorption of overheads. The company has taken various sustainable austerity measures to reduce overheads, it said.
During the current quarter, the company reduced its borrowings by ₹180 crore with tightening of its working capital after incurring above-mentioned capex of ₹257 crore. The company's gross debt as of June 2020 was ₹2,844 crore.
The company said ongoing capex programme was delayed due to COVID-19. The balance capex to be incurred is ₹1,180 crore for its ongoing capacity expansion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath