Ramco Cements Q1 net rises 54%

Ramco Cements reported a 54% increase in standalone net profit for Q1 of FY22 to ₹168.98 crore. The company attributed the rise to implementation of tight cost-control measures in manufacturing operations.

Revenue from operations rose 18% to ₹1,205 crore. Cement sales increased 11% to 21.41 lakh tonnes. The company incurred a capex ₹397 crore.

Demand for individual housing declined marginally in the south, while infrastructure and commercial segments looked up. Lockdowns dampened demand in May and June.

In the Eastern region, individual housing saw good growth and there was pickup in infrastructure and commercial segments, the company said.


