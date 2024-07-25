Ramco Cements Q1 net halves as prices slide 8%

The Ramco Cements Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the June quarter slid 55% from the year-earlier period to ₹36 crore.

Revenue from operations dropped 7% to ₹2,088 crore as cement prices dipped by 8%. Sales improved by 1% to 4.36 million tonne in view of weak demand amid general elections. The capacity utilisation was 77%, the cement major said in a statement.

Cost of raw materials increased by 9% to ₹990 per tonne due to inflationary impact on procurement cost. RCL was able to bring down the overall power cost due to change in utility of wind power to captive purposes.

The company has decided to monetise non-core assets worth ₹1,000 crore in the next 12 months to meet its expansion programme.

In FY25, the company has planned to incur capex of ₹1,200 crore, including maintenance capex and it has already spent ₹281 crore in Q1.

“We need funds till March 2025 to meet our capacity expansion. We have non-core assets everywhere and it will be disposed off to meet our financial needs,” said a company official.

He also said that by March 2026, the company is on the track to achieve cement capacity of 30 million tonne per annum. This will be done by commissioning new lines, debottlenecking existing facilities and adding grinding facilities in existing locations with minimal capex.

