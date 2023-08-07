Ramco Cements Q1 net dips to ₹79 crore

August 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ramco Cements Ltd.’s (RCL) standalone net profit for the June quarter contracted by 30% to ₹79 crore over the year-earlier period due to elevated fuel prices and weak cement prices.

Revenue from operations grew by 26% to ₹2,241 crore. Cost of materials rose by ₹84 crore to ₹300 crore, while power and fuel cost surged to ₹756 crore from ₹524 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The cement major reported a 29% growth in its sales volume at 42 lakh tons. But for the non-availability of sand in Kerala, supply disruption due to rail accidents in Odisha and West Bengal and active monsoon in North East, the growth in sale volume could have been better, it said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the fuel prices have softened for a brief period, the full effect of price reduction is expected to reflect in Q2, in view of high base inventory, the company said.

The company’s overall green power usage has improved from 19% to 29% and the company hopes it will lead to reduced cost of ₹70-80 per tonne in the coming quarters. The green power share is likely to reach 40% for FY24.

RCL said it continues to focus on the strategy of right products for right applications to make its brands stronger. Capacity utilisation stood at 79%.

During FY24, the company has incurred ₹284 crore towards capacity expansion including regular capex. Net debt stood at ₹4,406 crore, of which ₹479 crore is for working capital.

The 3-MW Waste Heat Recovery System in Andhra Pradesh will be commissioned in August 2023-24. The capacity expansion of its dry mix products in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with an 18 MW Thermal Power Plant and railway siding will be commissioned during 2023-24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.