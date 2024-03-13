Ramco Cements moves crushed limestone via dedicated freight corridor

March 13, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ramco Cements Ltd. has started moving crushed limestone from its mines in Budawada to its integrated cement plant in Jayanthipuram in Andhra Pradesh through the dedicated freight corridor inaugurated by the Prime Minister under the Gati Shakti cargo terminal project on Tuesday.

This is a first-of-its-kind project in the country wherein a cement company will be transporting crushed limestone from its mines to the cement plant’s wagon unloading area through railway wagons using electric locomotive, in an environment friendly manner, the company said in a statement.

The railway wagons with crushed limestone from the Budawada mines will travel a distance of 8.3 kms to the Jayanthipuram plant unloading point, of which 3.4 kms will be on Ramco Cements dedicated sidings.