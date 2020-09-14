Ramco Cements installs 9-MW waste heat recovery power generating plant in A.P.

The Ramco Cements Ltd. has installed a 9-MW waste heat recovery power generating plant at its Jayanthipuram plant in Andhra Pradesh to help the company save from power cost, while cutting down emissions, said a top official.
“The installation of waste heat recovery system also helps the company towards its steps for self-reliance in power. This would insulate the company from future energy crisis and variations in the cost of the purchased power,” said A.V. Dharmakrishnan, CEO, Ramco Cements Ltd.
“We are in the process of installing two more waste heat recovery power generating plants in the months to come. It will commissioned soon,” he said.
According to him, Ramco Cements is in the process of establishing a new cement plant at Kolumigundla in Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh with a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum and cement manufacturing capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum.
“This project will also have a waste heat recovery system of 12.15 MW capacity. On commissioning of the above mentioned waste heat recovery systems, the company’s aggregate capacity of waste heat recovery plants would be 39.15 MW,” he said.
