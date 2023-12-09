Ramco Cements expands clinker capacity in A.P. plant

December 09, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ramco Cements Ltd. (RCL) said it has increased the clinkering capacity of the Kolimigundla cement plant in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh by 0.65 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through de-bottlenecking of its pyro processing system.

The Kolimigundla plant is operating at 100% capacity. With this de-bottlenecking, the revised clinkerisation capacity now stands at 3.15 mtpa, a company executive said during an interaction.

Asserting that other expansion programmes were on track, the official said RCL had obtained consent from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board to operate the Kolimigundla plant.

Regarding the capacity expansion of Kolimigundla Thermal Power Plant of 18 MW, another RCL executive said that it would be commissioned this month and the railway siding in June next year.

Expansion of capacity of dry mix products in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha would be commissioned during December 2023. Expansion of the grinding plant from 0.9 mtpa to 1.8 mtpa in Odisha is expected to be commissioned during January 2024, the company said.

RCL has planned ₹1,600 crore towards capex for FY24 and ₹200-250 crore in FY25 for ongoing projects. During the September quarter, the company incurred a capex of ₹941 crore, including the purchase of limestone bearing lands in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

During the first half, the company said it sold 8.91 million tonnes of cement and it hopes to sell over 18 million tonnes for the whole year.

