Ramco Cements doubles grinding unit capacity in Odisha to 1.8 MTPA

April 03, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ramco Cements Ltd. has doubled the cement manufacturing capacity of its grinding unit in Odisha to 1.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

On Monday, the company commissioned the Line II and commenced commercial production at Haridaspur in Jajpur district of Odisha. The manufacturing capacity of Line II is 0.90 MTPA, the cement major said in a regulatory filing.

Further, an 18 MW thermal power plant in Kolimigundla and a railway siding would be commissioned soon.

Ramco Cements also proposes to double the clinker capacity in Kolimigundla to 6.30 MTPA and the cement capacity to 3 MTPA with 15 MW of waste heat recovery system (WHRS) in FY26 at an estimated project cost of ₹1,250 crore.

By FY26, the company’s aggregate installed capacity would reach 19 MTPA for clinker and 26 MTPA for cement. The aggregate WHRS capacity would further increase to 68 MW.

The capex for FY25 is estimated to be at ₹1,700 crore including maintenance capex, the company said.

