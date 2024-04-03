GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Ramco Cements doubles grinding unit capacity in Odisha to 1.8 MTPA

April 03, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramco Cements Ltd. has doubled the cement manufacturing capacity of its grinding unit in Odisha to 1.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

On Monday, the company commissioned the Line II and commenced commercial production at Haridaspur in Jajpur district of Odisha. The manufacturing capacity of Line II is 0.90 MTPA, the cement major said in a regulatory filing.

Further, an 18 MW thermal power plant in Kolimigundla and a railway siding would be commissioned soon.

Ramco Cements also proposes to double the clinker capacity in Kolimigundla to 6.30 MTPA and the cement capacity to 3 MTPA with 15 MW of waste heat recovery system (WHRS) in FY26 at an estimated project cost of ₹1,250 crore.

By FY26, the company’s aggregate installed capacity would reach 19 MTPA for clinker and 26 MTPA for cement. The aggregate WHRS capacity would further increase to 68 MW.

The capex for FY25 is estimated to be at ₹1,700 crore including maintenance capex, the company said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.