Ram Charan joins Repos Energy’s advisory board

December 20, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Business consultant, author, speaker and management expert Ram Charan has joined the advisory board of Repos Energy, which is into doorstep fuel delivery in India. Backed and funded by Ratan Tata, Repos is planning to help the world move toward a carbon-neutral future with the establishment of e-commerce of energy.

Mr. Charan will advise on strategic direction, flawless execution, global expansion and corporate governance, the company said.

“He will counsel founders Chetan and Aditi Walunj and co-founder Aparajit Subramaniam as they create an ecosystem that facilitates the delivery of all forms of energy to the doorstep of end consumers with the help of technology,” it added.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, founder and CVO, Repos Energy, said, “Mr. Ram Charan’s business acumen and strategic leadership is exemplary. It is a huge privilege to have him join our advisory board.”

“We are confident that with his expertise and guidance, Repos will scale new heights as we work towards our goal of transforming energy distribution and helping the world move towards a carbon neutral future,” she said.