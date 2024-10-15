ADVERTISEMENT

Rallis India Q2 net profit jumps 20% to ₹98 crore

Published - October 15, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gyanendra Shukla | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rallis India Ltd., a Tata Group company, reported second quarter net profit grew 19.51% to ₹98 crore from ₹82 crore in the year-earlier period.

Sales revenue for the quarter ended September 30, grew 11.53% to ₹928 crore compared with ₹832 crore in the same period last year.

“We had a strong Q2 FY25 performance helped by double-digit growth in the domestic market both in the crop care and seeds business,” said MD & CEO Gyanendra Shukla.

Strong domestic demand with above normal monsoon and better commodity prices helped, he added. “Our efforts will continue to be directed towards improving market share in the domestic business. We remain positive for the upcoming Rabi season with higher reservoir water levels,” Mr. Shukla said.

